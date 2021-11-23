US Markets

Brazil GDP to grow 5.2%-5.4% in 2021, minister says

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that the country's GDP is expected grow 5.2% to 5.4% in 2021 and that the country's economy is in a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that the country's GDP is expected grow 5.2% to 5.4% in 2021 and that the country's economy is in a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And it should continue to grow. A lot of people talk about next year - next year is another story, let's see what happens, let's keep doing our job," Guedes said during a lower house committee hearing, as some market players caution that Brazil risks facing a recession in 2022.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular