Brazil GDP to grow 5.2%-5.4% in 2021, minister says

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that the country's GDP is expected grow 5.2% to 5.4% in 2021 and that the country's economy is in a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And it should continue to grow. A lot of people talk about next year - next year is another story, let's see what happens, let's keep doing our job," Guedes said during a lower house committee hearing, as some market players caution that Brazil risks facing a recession in 2022.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

