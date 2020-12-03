Brazil GDP rebounds 7.7% in third quarter, less than forecast

US Markets

Brazil's economy grew by 7.7% in the third quarter of the year, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, as the easing of lockdown measures and re-opening of commerce triggered the steepest quarterly boom on record.

The increase in Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) from the prior quarter was less than the 9.0% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. A drop of 3.9% from a year earlier was more than the 3.5% fall economists had expected.

