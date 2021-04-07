Brazil GDP predicted to grow 3.2% to 3.3% in 2021, economy minister says

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the government estimates that 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be 3.2% or 3.3%, while highlighting that the International Monetary Fund predicts 3.7% growth.

The Economy Ministry last month announced it would maintain its estimate of 3.2% growth for the year.

