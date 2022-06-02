Brazil GDP growth accelerates to 1% in first quarter

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy expanded 1.0% in the three months to March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, below a forecast of 1.2% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

Latin America's largest economy grew 1.7% from the first quarter of 2021, missing a consensus forecast of 1.8% growth.

IBGE also revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data to reflect 0.7% growth from the prior quarter, up from the 0.5% growth previously reported.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes)

