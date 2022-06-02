Brazil GDP growth accelerates on stronger labor market

Adds details from data, economic context

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic growth accelerated slightly less than expected in the first quarter, official data showed on Thursday, gaining steam as an improving labor market boosted household spending in Latin America's largest economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0% from the fourth quarter, government statistics agency IBGE reported, below a forecast of 1.2% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

Still, upward revisions to economic data for the second half of 2021 showed growth picking up earlier than previously thought, as Brazil rebounded from the worst of the pandemic due to widespread vaccination and fewer restrictions on activity.

Brazil's unemployment rate fell to a six-year low in the three months to March, boosting household demand and services activity, which were the main drivers for GDP growth in the quarter, IBGE reported.

Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said this week that he sees expectations for growth this year improving as the labor market recovers and global demand for the country's commodity exports stays hot.

Some economists warned of a possible recession at the start of this year, but Campos Neto said the market outlook is now around 1.5-2% growth and rising.

A strike by civil servants has disrupted publication of the central bank's weekly survey of private economists.

