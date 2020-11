Brazil GDP could grow 4% next year, economy minister says

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy could grow as fast as 4% next year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, accelerating its recovery from the depths of the pandemic as job creation and private sector investment continue to gather pace.

Addressing an online event hosted by Brazil's supermarket association Abras, Guedes said the recovery so far has surprised even him, who was already optimistic to begin with, noting that tax revenues this month will be "extraordinary."

"Brazil should return to 3%, 3.5%, maybe 4% growth next year," Guedes said. The economy ministry's official forecast is currently 3.2%, and the central bank's is 3.9%.

The 2021 outlook is clouded by the withdrawal of emergency aid to the poor and informal workers, scheduled for the end of this year. These government payments of 587.5 billion reais ($109 bln) this year, or just over 8% of gross domestic product, have been crucial to preventing an even deeper recession.

Guedes said the government will spend a further 4% of GDP in the event of a second COVID-19 wave next year, also via an off-budget, "State of Calamity" emergency legal framework like this year's support measures.

The government's 'plan A' is to end this support on December 31 and return to the 'Bolsa Familia' welfare program already in place, he said. Any discussion over a new basic income program or expanding Bolsa Familia will take place after this month's local elections.

On inflation, Guedes said the recent spike due to rising food and construction materials prices is temporary, and should start to fade as the government's emergency welfare payments are wound down.

The government is looking across the food spectrum to see where import taxes can be eliminated, as happened recently with rice imports, Guedes said.

"We are alert, we are looking at all imported products. Those that are rising (in price) faster than is reasonable, we will reduce import tariffs," he said.

