Brazil FX surge a factor in rates decisions if it impacts inflation expectations, says cenbank chief

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real's recent rally on the foreign exchange markets will only factor into future interest rate decisions if it affects inflation expectations, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

In a virtual press conference following the release of the bank's Quarterly Inflation Report, Campos Neto said the currency is floating, it is only one variable in the inflation outlook, and the central bank makes no forecasts on its direction.

Asked if the real's near-20% surge since March could slow the pace of policy tightening and perhaps prevent the Selic rate from reaching its "neutral" level, Campos Neto said: "For us, the exchange rate is an input and what matters is ... the FX channel in inflation, in inflation expectations."

The real continued its climb on Thursday, hitting a one-year high of 4.92 per dollar BRBY. The rally has coincided with the start of the central bank's rate-hiking cycle that has lifted the Selic to 4.25% currently.

From having been one of the world's worst-performing currencies against the dollar earlier this year, the real is now up 5.5% against the greenback and is one of the best performers in the world.

Campos Neto said the move is largely a result of improving outlooks on the domestic fiscal, economic growth and economic reform fronts that have sucked in capital from overseas.

"Growth has been revised up, and the path of gross debt has been revised for the better. In this movement of re-pricing global flows, Brazil has done better and that is why we have had larger inflows which have obviously impacted the exchange rate," he said.

Campos Neto also said that the real "neutral" rate of interest right now is estimated at around 3%. Taking the central bank's 2022 inflation goal of 3.50% as a base, that would imply a Selic rate of 6.50%.

Campos Neto said the central bank will use all tools at its disposal to meet that goal. Inflation is currently running at 8.1%.

