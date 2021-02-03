US Markets

Brazil furniture sales platform Mobly sets IPO price at 21 reais

Contributors
Paula Laier Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

Brazilian online furniture sales platform Mobly SA set a final offer price for its initial public offering at 21 reais per share on Wednesday, parent company home24 SE said in a statement.

Changes sourcing to Mobly's parent company

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian online furniture sales platform Mobly SA MBLY3.SA set a final offer price for its initial public offering at 21 reais per share on Wednesday, parent company home24SE H24.DE said in a statement.

The target range for the IPO was between 17 and 23.50 reais per share, according to the prospectus. The offering was coordinated by Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and Goldman Sachs.

"Mobly S.A. will raise through the IPO approximately 777.8 million BRL (reais) gross proceeds," home24 said.

(Reporting by Paula Laier in Sao Paulo and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters