Brazil furniture sales platform Mobly sets IPO price at 21 reais

Changes sourcing to Mobly's parent company

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian online furniture sales platform Mobly SA MBLY3.SA set a final offer price for its initial public offering at 21 reais per share on Wednesday, parent company home24SE H24.DE said in a statement.

The target range for the IPO was between 17 and 23.50 reais per share, according to the prospectus. The offering was coordinated by Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and Goldman Sachs.

"Mobly S.A. will raise through the IPO approximately 777.8 million BRL (reais) gross proceeds," home24 said.

(Reporting by Paula Laier in Sao Paulo and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)

