Brazil furniture retailers Mobly, Tok&Stok agree on merger terms -report

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian furniture retailers Mobly MBLY3.SA and Carlyle-owned Tok&Stok agreed on terms for a merger, a report by local newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday.

The deal would happen through a stock swap, in which Mobly's shareholders would hold 80% of the new company, the report said.

After the merger, Mobly's controller, Home24, would launch a tender offer at 6.50 reais per share for the new company.

Carlyle and Home24 would also have a lock-up period of two years after the deal, according to the report.

Mobly did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Tok&Stok declined to comment.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

