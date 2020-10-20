Brazil furniture chain Tok&Stok files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian furniture chain Tok&Stok, controlled by Carlyle Group Inc CG.O, filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters last month that Carlyle was preparing IPOs for its key Brazilian portfolio companies, Tok&Stok and restaurant chain Madero.

