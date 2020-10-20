US Markets
CG

Brazil furniture chain Tok&Stok files for IPO

Contributor
Aluisio Alvez Reuters
Published

Brazilian furniture chain Tok&Stok, controlled by Carlyle Group Inc, filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian furniture chain Tok&Stok, controlled by Carlyle Group Inc CG.O, filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters last month that Carlyle was preparing IPOs for its key Brazilian portfolio companies, Tok&Stok and restaurant chain Madero.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alvez; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular