Brazil fuel retailers ask govt to cut ethanol blending in gasoline

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Fuel retailers in Brazil have asked the federal government to reduce the amount of ethanol required to be blended into gasoline, saying smaller production has reduced the biofuel's supply and increased prices.

Fecombustiveis, an association representing around 40,000 gas stations in Brazil, asked for the ethanol blend in gasoline to be reduced from 27% currently to 18%, saying the smaller sugar cane crop this year due to drier-than-normal weather reduced ethanol production.

The industry group said it received reports from associated companies saying fuel distributors were having trouble to acquire enough anhydrous ethanol from mills for the mandatory 27% blending, causing delays in the distribution of gasoline to gas stations.

Brazil has recently cut the amount of biodiesel it blends into diesel from 13% to 10% due to tight supplies and high prices for soybeans, the feedstuff largely used to produce biodiesel in the country.

Analysts were already expecting a tight supply of ethanol in Brazil this year, with mills expected to give priority to sugar production as the sweetener gives better financial returns.

The government had no immediate comment about the Fecombustiveis request.

"With the harvest just starting, it is doubtful a change would be made now," a U.S.-based sugar broker said, adding that an ethanol blending cut would mean larger gasoline imports.

"A better plan would be to cut the 20% import tariff which at least would make ethanol outside the country closer to import parity," he added.

A likely alternative for ethanol supplies would be imports from the United States, which became more expensive when Brazil ended a tax-free quota last year.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.