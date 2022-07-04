Brazil fuel retailer Vibra Energia to buy 50% of ZEG Biogas

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA said on Monday it has agreed to acquire 50% of ZEG Biogas, with the possibility of increasing the stake to 70% in the future, as it looks to expand its footprint on renewable energy.

Vibra said in a securities filing it will make an initial investment of 30 million reais ($5.63 million) on ZEG upon closing of the deal, which will also include a second installment of 129.5 million reais.

It has also committed to invest up to 412 million reais in the company over the next few years for the execution of biogas and biomethane projects.

Vibra said ZEG Biogas has the potential to reach output of more than 2 million cubic meters per day in up to five years.

ZEG's production can be carried capturing biogas from landfills or through the biodigestion of agro-industrial residues such as sugarcane vinasse, it added.

The deal still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog.

($1 = 5.3290 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.