Brazil fuel retailer Vibra Energia to buy 50% of ZEG Biogas

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA said on Monday it has agreed to acquire 50% of ZEG Biogas, with the possibility of increasing its stake in the company to 70% in the future.

Vibra said in a securities filing it will make an initial investment of 30 million reais ($5.63 million) on ZEG upon closing of the deal, which will also include a second installment of 129.5 million reais. It has also committed to invest up to 412 million reais in the company over the next few years.

($1 = 5.3290 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

