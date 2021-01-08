Brazil fuel import group files complaint to antitrust body over Petrobras pricing

By Roberto Samora and Marta Nogueira

Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian association of private fuel importers known as Abicom filed a complaint on Fridaywith the antit-trust body the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) against the pricing policy of state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the head of the group said in a note.

Abicom's president Sergio Araujo said Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro firm is known, is selling gasoline and diesel below international prices, which would violate a commitment made by the company with regulators.

He said the situation was "unbearable," and there was "strong evidence" the government is interfering in Petrobras' prices, "with losses for importers and shareholders".

In a statement, Petrobras said actual import costs varied and caution should be exercised regarding Abicom's statements, as "it is natural for less efficient agents to be the first to lose space at a time of greater competition."

The company added that it "reaffirms its autonomy for pricing its products and its commitment to the practice of prices in line with international prices."

Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy said "fuel prices in Brazil ... follow market trends".

Cade said it received the letter from Abicom and is analyzing the document. It said it would "not comment on processes under analysis."

