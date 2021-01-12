US Markets

Brazil fuel distributor Ultrapar interrupts operations after cyber attack

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published

Brazil's Ultrapar Participações S.A. said it halted part of the operations at some of its subsidiaries as a preventative measure after a cyber attack, the fuel distribution company said in a statement.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGPA3.SA said it halted part of the operations at some of its subsidiaries as a preventative measure after a cyber attack, the fuel distribution company said in a statement.

The company is currently operating in contingency mode and evaluating the extent of the incident, it said.

Ultrapar did not give details on the attack.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular