Brazil fuel distributor Ultrapar interrupts operations after cyber attack

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGPA3.SA said it halted part of the operations at some of its subsidiaries as a preventative measure after a cyber attack, the fuel distribution company said in a statement.

The company is currently operating in contingency mode and evaluating the extent of the incident, it said.

Ultrapar did not give details on the attack.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely)

