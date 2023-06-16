Brazil forms task force for negotiation of sovereign domestic bonds abroad

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has established a task force to evaluate adopting an international central depository for government bonds denominated in the local currency, aiming to increase foreign investment in the country's domestic public debt.

Currently, trading in these bonds is only conducted on a Treasury platform that makes access difficult for investors unfamiliar with the process. Domestic debt accounts for 96% of the country's total debt of 6 trillion reais ($1.24 trillion).

According to the Treasury, the task force has a 120 day period that can be extended to analyze measures and legislative changes required to move forward.

The Treasury will coordinate the team, including representatives from the central bank, the revenue service, and the Brazilian securities watchdog CVM.

Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron projected that government bonds denominated in Brazilian reais could be traded on a platform such as the Belgium-based Euroclear within 1-1/2 to 2 years.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the task force is targeting Euroclear as a potential option, but not exclusively, opening the door for domestic debt to be traded through any international central depository.

($1 = 4.8257 reais)

