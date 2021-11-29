Brazil forecasts gross debt at 80.6% of GDP by end of year

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry forecast on Monday that the nation's gross debt would equal 80.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2021, an improvement from end-2020, when gross debt stood at 88.8% of GDP.

Net debt should end 2021 at 58.3% of GDP, down from 62.7% at the end of last year. Net debt is forecast to grow over the next decade, however, reaching 68.2% of GDP in 2030.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.