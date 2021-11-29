US Markets

Brazil forecasts gross debt at 80.6% of GDP by end of year

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Brazil's Economy Ministry forecast on Monday that the nation's gross debt would equal 80.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2021, an improvement from end-2020, when gross debt stood at 88.8% of GDP.

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry forecast on Monday that the nation's gross debt would equal 80.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2021, an improvement from end-2020, when gross debt stood at 88.8% of GDP.

Net debt should end 2021 at 58.3% of GDP, down from 62.7% at the end of last year. Net debt is forecast to grow over the next decade, however, reaching 68.2% of GDP in 2030.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular