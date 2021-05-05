US Markets

Brazil food retailer GPA reports Q1 net income rise as online sales skyrocket

Brazilian food retailer GPA posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net income attributable to controlling shareholders of 113 million reais ($21.11 million), up from a 246 million reais loss in the same period a year earlier, as online sales more than doubled.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 935 million reais, up 36% year-on-year.

($1 = 5.3532 reais)

