Brazil food processor urges government action to lower food tariffs

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Neivor Canton, chief executive of Brazilian privately owned pork and chicken processor Aurora, called on the government to engage in talks to negotiate lower tariffs to sell pork and chicken to countries like South Korea and India.

Speaking at an industry event on Wednesday, Canton said there's a 100% tariff to sell chicken to India, a huge market Brazil wants to access more competitively. The tariff to sell pork to South Korea is 25%, he added.

