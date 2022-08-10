Brazil food processor urges government action on foreign tariffs

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aurora Alimentos, Brazil's third-largest pork and poultry processor,urged the government to engage in talks to lower food import tariffs levied by potential clients abroad including South Korea and India.

Aurora's Chief Executive Neivor Canton said there had been "many attempts" by Brazil to persuade countries to lower or remove levies.

"There is a resistance for now," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event. "Trade has to be reciprocal, bilateral. And we are not ready to buy what they could sell," he said referring to India specifically.

He told the event there was a 100% tariff to sell Brazilian chicken to India, a huge market that companies want to access more competitively, and a 25% tariff to sell pork to South Korea.

His request to prioritize tariff talks comes at a time of higher grain prices, cost pressure on food processors and soaring global food inflation.

Anymove to lower tariffs, even if by a small percentage, would be welcomed industry-wide, he said.

"Tariffs take way our margin. Nowadays, if I have a 5% margin, I am already happy. Imagine paying 25%!"

Brazil accounts for 38% of global chicken supplies and 11% of pork supplies, according to Lorival Luz, chief executive of competitor BRF, who presented the data at the same event.

