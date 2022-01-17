Commodities

Brazil food processor BRF's shareholders approve follow-on offering

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazilian food processor BRF's shareholders approved a follow-on share offering on Monday, according to the minutes of their meeting.

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF's BRFS3.SA shareholders approved a follow-on share offering on Monday, according to the minutes of their meeting.

The capital increase will happen through the issuance of 325 million new common shares.

Based on Monday's closing price, the offering could raise up to 8 billion reais ($1.45 billion).

In December, when it was announced, the move prompted analysts and market players to speculate whether minority shareholder Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA intended to acquire a controlling stake in the company without the risk of triggering a poison pill.

($1 = 5.5165 reais)

