Brazil food processor BRF's shareholders approve follow-on offering

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF's BRFS3.SA shareholders approved a follow-on share offering on Monday, according to the minutes of their meeting.

The previously announced capital increase will happen through the issuance of 325 million new common shares.

