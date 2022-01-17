Brazil food processor BRF's shareholders approve follow-on offering

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF's BRFS3.SA shareholders approved a follow-on share offering on Monday, according to the minutes of their meeting.

The previously announced capital increase will happen through the issuance of 325 million new common shares.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

