Brazil food processor BRF replaces CFO, Brazil VP

April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Carlos Moura is leaving the company and being replaced by Fabio Mariano.

The company also announced its vice-president for Brazilian operations Sidney Rogerio Manzaro has resigned and is being replaced by Manoel Martins.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

