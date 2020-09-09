Brazil food, fuel costs drive August inflation, but overall price pressures still muted

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation in August hit its highest in four years for that month, figures showed on Wednesday, driven by rising fuel and food costs, although it slowed from the previous month and annual inflation remained well below the central bank's goal.

The IPCA index rose 0.24% in the month, government statistics agency IBGE said, the highest for any August since 2016 and almost exactly in line with the 0.23% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 2.44% in the 12 months through August, also in line with the median forecast of 2.42% in the Reuters poll.

That remains not far from the historic low of 1.9% registered in May, significantly below the central bank's official 2020 goal of 4.00%, and still below the 2.5% floor of the target range.

According to IBGE, the biggest drivers in August were a 0.82% rise in transport costs, which include fuel prices, and a 0.78% increase in food and drink prices. Between them, they accounted for 0.31 percentage points of inflation last month.

Within the transport segment, gasoline prices jumped 3.22%, IBGE said.

The main reason overall inflation was not higher was a 3.47% fall in education prices due to the ongoing closure of many classrooms across the country. This accounted for 0.22 percentage points of deflation in the month, IBGE said.

Of the nine sectors covered, six showed inflation and three showed prices falling on the month, IBGE said, adding that the accumulated rate of inflation in the first eight months of the year was 0.7%.

While some prices like food are rising in the short term due to specific factors like supply constraints or demand from overseas, the deepest recession on record and huge labor market slack are still keeping a lid on broader price pressures.

