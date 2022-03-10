US Markets

Brazil fintech Meliuz to acquire Alter Pagamentos, awaits shareholders approval

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published

March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Meliuz CASH3.SA said on Thursday it will seek approval from its shareholders for the acquisition of crypto broker Alter Pagamentos SA.

Meliuz said in a securities filing that, if approved, Alter will become its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The shareholders meeting is scheduled for April 6.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

