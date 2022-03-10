Brazil fintech Meliuz to acquire Alter Pagamentos, awaits shareholders approval

March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Meliuz CASH3.SA said on Thursday it will seek approval from its shareholders for the acquisition of crypto broker Alter Pagamentos SA.

Meliuz said in a securities filing that, if approved, Alter will become its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The shareholders meeting is scheduled for April 6.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.