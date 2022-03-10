Brazil fintech Meliuz to acquire Alter Pagamentos, awaits shareholders approval
March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Meliuz CASH3.SA said on Thursday it will seek approval from its shareholders for the acquisition of crypto broker Alter Pagamentos SA.
Meliuz said in a securities filing that, if approved, Alter will become its wholly-owned subsidiary.
The shareholders meeting is scheduled for April 6.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
