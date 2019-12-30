US Markets

Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 mln for improper sharing of user data

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million-real ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc FB.O 6.6 million-real ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.

In a statement, the ministry said the fine is the first ever applied to Facebook in Brazil and is related to the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica in 2018. Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(1 = 4.0291 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriela Mello; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular