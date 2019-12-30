Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 mln for improper sharing of user data

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc FB.O 6.6 million-real ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.

In a statement, the ministry said the fine is the first ever applied to Facebook in Brazil and is related to the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica in 2018. Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(1 = 4.0291 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriela Mello; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.