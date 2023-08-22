Brazil finance minister: tax reform will be finalised this year

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday at the first day of a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies that a tax reform that will restructure Brazil's complex consumption taxes will be finalised this year.

The reform, previously attempted by various administrations without success, is a key step in President Luiz Inacio Lula's plan to boost economic growth.

