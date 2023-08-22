News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil finance minister: tax reform will be finalised this year

August 22, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Rachel Savage, Kopano Gumbi, Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday at the first day of a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies that a tax reform that will restructure Brazil's complex consumption taxes will be finalised this year.

The reform, previously attempted by various administrations without success, is a key step in President Luiz Inacio Lula's plan to boost economic growth.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Kopano Gumbi and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.