Brazil fertilizer firm Unigel to halt factories, lay off workers

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Unigel will halt its two factories in Brazil and lay off workers, the privately owned nitrogen fertilizer firm said on Wednesday citing high natural gas prices.

The Brazilian company said it will carry out maintenance work in order to preserve the assets, in addition to ensuring compliance with legal and socio-environmental commitments.

The announcement comes as Brazil, a farming powerhouse, tries to reduce its dependence on imported crop nutrients.

Unigel said when it entered the fertilizer sector in 2020, it believed the natural gas market would be opened up for competition.

At that point, the statement said, Unigel invested around 600 million reais ($122 million) in the two nitrogen fertilizer facilities it had leased from state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA in Bahia and Sergipe states which use gas as their main raw material.

The company said its factories generated 600 direct jobs "promoting local economies and tax collection."

It plans to lay off 255 workers, it said.

