Brazil fertilizer firm Unigel halts factories, lays off workers

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian privately-owned nitrogen fertilizer company Unigel said in a statement on Wednesday it would halt its two factories in the country and lay off workers, citing high natural gas prices.

The company said it will carry out maintenance work in order to preserve the assets, in addition to ensuring compliance with legal and socio-environmental commitments.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.