Brazil federal tax revenue in May jumps 70% to highest since 2000 - tax agency

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in May totaled 142.1 billion reais ($28.7 billion), the revenue service said on Tuesday, the most in over 20 years and representing a jump of 70% in real terms on the same month last year.

Tax revenue in the first five months of the year totaled 744.8 billion reais, up 21% in real terms over the same period last year and also the highest since 2000, the revenue service said.

($1 = 4.95 reais)

