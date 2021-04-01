US Markets

Brazil Feb industrial output unexpectedly falls, highlighting Q1 GDP weakness

Jamie McGeever Reuters
BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell in February for the first time in 10 months, figures showed on Thursday, an unexpected decline that adds weight to a growing view that Latin America's largest economy shrank in the first quarter.

February's 0.7% fall in industrial output was significantly weaker than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.4% rise, while the year-on-year rise of 0.4% was well below the poll forecast of 1.5% growth.

Statistics agency IBGE said the main drivers were a 7.2% slump in auto and auto parts production in the month, and a 4.7% decline in mining output, statistics agency IBGE said.

Three of the four major categories saw output fall in February, led by a 4.6% decline in durable goods production, while of the 26 industry segments surveyed, 14 registered declining output, IBGE said.

Brazil's industrial sector in February was 2.8% bigger than it was in February last year, just before the global COVID-19 pandemic erupted, IBGE said, but is still 13.6% smaller than its peak from May 2011.

