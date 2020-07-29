Brazil fashion group Soma raises $348 mln in IPO

Adds context, details

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian fashion retailer Grupo de Moda Soma SA SOMA3.SA raised 1.8 billion reais ($348.16 million) in a share offering, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company priced its shares at 9.9 reais each, the midpoint of its indicative range, in the initial public offering.

Soma said it plans to use the proceeds mainly to acquire new brands for its portfolio, pay late dividends and reduce debt.

Soma's IPO was the first by a fashion retailer in Brazil since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, other retailers, such as Lojas AmericanasLAME4.SAand Via Varejo SAVVAR3.SA have raised capital in recent follow-ons.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, JPMorgan, Bank of America and XP Inc managed Soma's offering.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)

