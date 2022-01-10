Brazil fashion company Grupo Soma announces $82 mln buyback program

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil fashion company Grupo de Moda SOMA SA SOMA3.SA announced on Monday a new share buyback program, under which it expects to repurchase up to 44 million shares by July 7, 2023.

Considering that shares in Soma closed at 10.50 reais on Friday, the buyback program could total 462 million reais ($81.98 million). The company said it aims to maximize value for its shareholders.

($1 = 5.6358 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.