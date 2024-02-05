News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil fashion companies Arezzo, Soma agree merger

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

February 05, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

Adds further information

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian fashion companies ArezzoARZZ3.SA and Grupo Soma SOMA3.SA said on Monday they had agreed a merger to form an entity with revenues of 12 billion reais ($2.42 billion) to be 54% controlled by Arezzo.

The companies, which will bring together more than 2,000 company-owned and franchised stores and 34 brands, will later choose the name of the new company, which will have Grupo Soma's shareholders owning the remaining 46%.

The exchange ratio established in the agreement stipulates that Soma Group shareholders will receive 0.12 new Arezzo&Co shares for each Soma share they hold.

The new company will be headed by Alexandre Birman, the current CEO of Arezzo&Co.

The merger comes as Brazil's fashion sector, which includes Lojas Renner LREN3.SA, Guararapes GUAR3.SA and C&A CEAB3.SA, has seen increasing competition in recent years, with rising interest rates and the entrance of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein in the country.

($1 = 4.9657 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.