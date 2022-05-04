Brazil farmers to expand soy area, cut fertilizer-use next season - consultancy

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers will raise soybean plantings by 1.5% nationwide next season, agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest Commodities told Reuters on Wednesday, in one of the first known projections for area growth for the new crop.

Brazil planted 40.8 million hectares (100.8 million acres) with soybeans in the 2021/2022 cycle, a 4.1% expansion, government data showed.

As fertilizer prices used to boost crop yields surged, some analysts feared a potential soy area reduction.

A fall in the planted area would be the first since the 2006/2007 season, when Brazil's area shrank by nearly 7% following a sharp soy profit margin drop, Agrinvest said.

The 2022/2023 soy season starts in September, when farmers in top grain state Mato Grosso begin to sow their fields.

Agrinvest's estimate corroborates recent remarks by another forecaster, which indicated expansion but at a slower pace because of a spike in fertilizer costs.

Crop nutrient prices rose as a result of sanctions on supplier Belarus, curbs on Chinese fertilizer exports and sanctions on Russia, a big provider to Brazil.

Last week, farmer group Fundação MT, in association with Agrinvest, conducted a survey of about 100 grain growers from Mato Grosso state.

The survey showed 72% of farmers intended to increase the planted area come September, with 40% saying they would expand plantings above 5% and 32% by up to 5%, Agrinvest said.

In relation to the use of fertilizers, 64% said they would reduce applications by up to 20%, while 15% said they would cut fertilizer use above that level.

"It is open for debate whether soy yields will be affected by reduced applications," said Jeferson Souza, analyst with Agrinvest. "Brazil is large and heterogeneous and the analysis is on a case by case basis."

On Monday, Mato Grosso's farmer-backed group Imea forecast the state's own area would grow by 2.8%, to 11.2 million hectares.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Barbara Lewis)

