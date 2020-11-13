Brazil farmers sell record soy volume in advance from 2020/2021 crop -Datagro

By Roberto Samora and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have pre-sold an unprecedented amount of their new soybean crop amid a rally in Chicago that compelled many to trade in their beans even before laying a single seed on the ground this year.

On Friday, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said local farmers had sold 71.76 million tonnes of Brazil's most prized export commodity through Nov. 6, corresponding to 53.4% of the estimated output for the current planting cycle.

A drought in parts of Brazil delayed soybean planting this season, but analysts and the government believe the country will reap around 135 million tonnes in the 2020/2021 season, which would be a record output. Soy is normally sowed around September and October in the South American nation, and begins to be harvested around January and February.

"The confirmation of record soybean prices kept the market active market and fueled buyers' interest," said Flávio de França Junior, a Datagro analyst. He said demand is particularly strong for domestic processing.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora in São Paulo Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)

