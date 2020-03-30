US Markets

Brazil farmers plant 99% of second corn area, drought a concern - AgRural

Ana Mano Reuters
Brazil's farmers had planted 99% of the second-corn crop area in the center-south region through last Thursday, with scarce rains a concern in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraná, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Brazilian farmers had collected 76% of their 2019/2020 soybean crop through last Thursday, up from 66% last week and in line with last year's level for the period, the consultancy said.

