Brazil farmers plant 87% of soy area amid dryness in center-western farms - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean planting reached 87% of the estimated area in the 2022/2023 cycle amid dryness in some center-western farms that has growers concerned, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

Although sowing is slightly behind last season's pace, Brazil is poised to harvest a bumper crop based on historical yield trends and the estimated size of the planted area, AgRural said.

The data shows Brazil, the world's biggest soybean supplier, will likely remain a competitive exporter serving countries like China.

In only four states – Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Piaui and Para – soy planting remains below 70% of the area. But this owes more to differences in those region's sowing calendars than any delays in the work, according to AgRural.

"In the Center West, where planting is virtually complete, last week's rains were still erratic," AgRural said in a statement. "This is raising concern in areas that have been dry for longer, especially as temperatures are on the rise."

In the south of the country, growers of the oilseeds are also hoping rainfall levels will improve.

Based on historical yield trends and a 4% expansion of the planted area - to above 43 million hectares (106.2 million acres)- AgRural projects Brazilian soy output at 150.5 million tonnes in 2022/2023.

Starting next month, AgRural plans to visit farms countrywide to better examine crop conditions and potentially update projections.

Summer corn is 88% sown in the center-south states of Brazil, AgRural said, referring to the country's first corn that represents about 25% of production in a given year.

Last year at this time, first corn planting had reached 93% of the area.

In general, Brazil's first corn planting occurred without major issues, but low rains in certain areas has some farmers "on alert," AgRural noted.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Maju Samuel)

