Brazil farmers harvest almost one-third of second corn

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested nearly a third of their second corn in center south fields, as dry weather and the higher temperatures that prevailed last week continued to favor the work, especially in top grower Mato Grosso.

According to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday, farmers harvested 30.7% of second corn fields so far in the season, or nearly 25 million tonnes.

With second corn, which is planted after soy is harvested in the same areas, Brazil can compete with suppliers like the United States in global corn export markets during the second half.

Second corn represents about 75% of production in a given year.

Patria, another agribusiness consultancy, said on Monday harvesting reached 34.1% of area for the whole of Brazil, compared to 23.9% of a historical 5-year average.

At the same time in 2021, Brazil's second corn harvesting represented a mere 12.2% of the area in the center south, AgRural said, as part of the crop was planted outside the ideal climate window and growers faced weather problems.

AgRural said the pace of harvesting in Brazil this season could be even faster if it were not for Mato Grosso do Sul and Parana states, where the corn still conserves moist from low temperatures, slowing the work.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)

