Brazil farmers harvest 93% of 2023 second corn crop as soy planting starts -AgRural

Adds information on soybean, first corn crop

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 93% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by Sep. 07, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, adding that soybean planting has begun in some places.

The harvested area grew 5 percentage points from the previous week, however, work in the fields still lags behind the previous season, when at the same time farmers had already concluded the harvest, the consultancy said in a statement.

Planting for the first crop of the 2023/24 corn season reached 17% in the center-south region, in line with the figure reported this time last year, AgRural said.

Soybean planting for Brazil's 2023/24 crop has begun in isolated areas of Mato Grosso and Parana states, it added, without providing the percentages because the process is still in very early stages.

The consultancy said the first figures should be released within a week or two.

AgRural also estimated a 3% annual increase in the soybean planted area, to 45.4 million hectares, amounting to a record 164 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.