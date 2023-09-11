Brazil farmers harvest 93% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 93% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by Sep. 07, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 5 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields still lags behind the previous season, when at the same time farmers had already concluded the harvest, the consultancy said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; editing by Steven Grattan)

