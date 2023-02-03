Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria

Adds Safra's data and Conab's planted area estimate

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday.

At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been harvested, Patria data showed.

Safras, another agribusiness consultancy, estimated 7.8% of the planted area has been harvested so far, compared with 17.1% in the previous season and 10% historically.

Brazilian farmers increased soybean area by 4.7% to 43.4 million hectares (107.3 million acres) in the current cycle, according to government agency Conab.

This year, Brazil's total soybean output is estimated at around 153 million tonnes by Safras, a record.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.