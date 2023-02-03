Commodities

Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria

February 03, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday.

At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been harvested, Patria data showed.

Safras, another agribusiness consultancy, estimated 7.8% of the planted area has been harvested so far, compared with 17.1% in the previous season and 10% historically.

Brazilian farmers increased soybean area by 4.7% to 43.4 million hectares (107.3 million acres) in the current cycle, according to government agency Conab.

This year, Brazil's total soybean output is estimated at around 153 million tonnes by Safras, a record.

