Brazil farmers harvest 9.3% of second corn crop - AgRural

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested through last Thursday 9.3% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 4.6 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields remains concentrated in top grain producing state Mato Grosso and still lags last year's levels, when 20.3% of the area had been reaped at the same time, AgRural said in a statement.

The second corn crop, which is sowed after soybean is harvested in the same areas, represents about 75% of Brazil's national corn production in a given year.

Favorable weather in the past week helped farmers speed up harvesting in Mato Grosso, where reports have been of "great yields" despite above-usual grain moisture, said AgRural.

"Other states in the center-south region have also started to harvest some areas, but machines are advancing slowly due to the high humidity," the consultancy added.

AgRural estimates Brazil's second corn crop to reach 97.9 million metric tons this year, while total corn production in the country is seen hitting 127.4 million metric tons.

