Brazil farmers harvest 88% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 88% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by Aug. 31, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 5 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields still lags behind the previous season, when at the same time 98% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped, the consultancy said in a statement.

AgRural also said that 13% of the areas projected for the center-south's first 2023/24 corn crop had been planted by last Thursday, up 5 percentage points from the previous week and above the 9% seen a year earlier.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

