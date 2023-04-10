Brazil farmers harvest 82% of soybean-planted area -AgRural

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 82% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up six percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 84% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural. It also noted that planting of the country's second corn crop has been completed and fields are developing well.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Steven Grattan)

