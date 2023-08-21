News & Insights

Brazil farmers harvest 77% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

August 21, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 77% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by Aug. 17, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 6 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields still lags behind the previous season, when at the same time 89% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped, the consultancy said in a statement.

AgRural said that farmers in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain-producing state, have already finished harvesting their crop, while fieldwork in neighboring Goias state also nears the end.

A second agribusiness consultancy, Patria AgroNegocios, on Friday had estimated Brazil's corn harvest at 78%, lagging both the previous season and the long-term average for the period.

Patria said rains had hampered activity last week and more showers were forecast to hit the center-south region this week.

AgRural forecasts Brazil's total corn crop to reach 135.4 million metric tons in 2022/23, with the second crop totaling 105.6 million tons.

