Brazil farmers harvest 71% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

Adds details, context in 3-6

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 71% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by Aug. 10, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 7 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields still lags behind the previous season, the consultancy said in a statement, when at the same time 85% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped.

AgRural said that rains affected the harvesting pace last week in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul, but did not lead to complaints from farmers about grain quality.

Fieldwork in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain-producing state, is just about concluded, the consultancy added.

AgRural forecasts Brazil's total corn crop to reach 135.4 million metric tons in 2022/23.

The second crop, which represents about 75% of Brazil's national corn output in a given year and is mainly exported in the second half of the year, is expected to total 105.6 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.