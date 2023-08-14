Brazil farmers harvest 71% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 71% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by Aug. 10, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 7 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields still lags behind the previous season, the consultancy said in a statement, when at the same time 85% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped.

