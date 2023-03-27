Brazil farmers harvest 70% of soybean-planted area -AgRural

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 70% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week.

At the same time last year, 75% of the Brazilian soy fields had been reaped, said AgRural.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.