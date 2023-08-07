News & Insights

Brazil farmers harvest 64% of 2023 second corn crop -AgRural

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

August 07, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers had harvested 64% of the area planted for their second corn crop in the center-south region by August 3, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 9 percentage points from the previous week.

Work in the fields still lags the previous season, the consultancy said in a statement, when at the same time 80% of Brazilian corn fields had been reaped.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

